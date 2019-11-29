Bowmore and Aston Martin to release exclusive whisky series

Aston Martin and Bowmore have formed a partnership on exclusive whiskies. — Image courtesy of Aston Martin via AFP

LONDON, Nov 29 — Luxury British brands Aston Martin and whisky-maker Bowmore have teamed up in a partnership that will see limited-edition whisky bottlings.

The terms of the partnership sees Bowmore Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky become the exclusive spirits partner for the luxury carmaker, and the pair will release collectible bottles of whisky that reflect the heritage of both British brands.

They also teased a series of lifestyle events and experiences set to unfold around the world.

“This series of limited-edition bottlings are going to be very special collectors' items for the whisky connoisseur and Aston Martin enthusiast,” said Aston Martin Lagonda president and group chief executive officer, Andy Palmer, in a statement.

“As brands we have a lot in common. We both focus on indulging our customers with exquisitely-designed, beautifully-crafted products, often producing limited edition specials that celebrate our heritage.

“Bowmore is a great British brand and, like Aston Martin, its employees are passionate about their work. I can't wait to sample the fruits of this collaboration between innovative design and crafted product.”

The pair also incorporated a message about responsible drinking into their launch announcement. — AFP-Relaxnews