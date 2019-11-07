Save the date: Asia's 50 Best Restaurants awards to be held March 24 in Japan

UV food gummies, Hibernatus, Cola rocks at Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet. — Picture courtesy of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants /Scott Wright

TOKYO, Nov 7 — After Singapore, Bangkok and Macao, the eighth edition of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants awards moves to Japan in 2020.

New details have been released for the next edition of the influential restaurant ranking, which makes stars of its chart toppers overnight.

On March 24, some of the top chefs and restaurateurs around Asia will gather in Japan's Saga Prefecture on the island of Kyushu to hear who among them will be declared chef of the best restaurant in Asia.

Last year's winner was Singapore restaurant Odette. Rounding out the podium were Bangkok's Gaggan restaurant and Den in Tokyo.

Ahead of the main event, the group will also name Asia's Best Female Chef, the American Express Icon Award, and Miele One to Watch Award.

Asia's 50 Best Restaurants covers Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Micronesia, Myanmar, Nauru, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam. — AFP-Relaxnews