Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet in Shanghai named best restaurant in Asia by gourmand group

Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet in Shanghai, China. — Picture from Instagram/ubbypp

SHANGHAI, March 13 — For the second year in a row, the multi-sensorial, theatrical restaurant Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet in Shanghai was named the best dining destination in Asia, by the globetrotting gourmands at Opinionated About Dining (OAD).

Known for pioneering the concept of an immersive dining experience — light, music and even scent diffusers are choreographed to the serving of multiple dishes — Ultraviolet is one of the hottest avant-garde restaurants in Asia.

OAD’s Top 100+ Restaurant list is compiled by the platform’s 6,000 voters. Founder Steve Plotnicki calls OAD the only global restaurant guide that considers a diner’s background and reviewing experience, as well as the quality of restaurants they visit.

In this year’s list, Hong Kong dominates the Asia ranking, taking half of the top 10 spots.

Notable newcomer is Sühring in Bangkok, which made an impressive debut in third place. Opened by twin brothers Mathias and Thomas Sühring, the restaurant brings a contemporary vision to Germany gastronomy. In the latest Michelin guide for Bangkok, the restaurant was promoted from one to two stars.

Here are the top 10 restaurants in Asia, according to OAD:

1. Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet, Paul Pairet, Shanghai

2. Robuchon Au Dôme, Julien Tongourian, Macau

3. Sühring, Mathias and Thomas, Bangkok

4. The Eight, Joseph Tse, Macau

5. The Chairman, Kwok Keung Tung, Hong Kong

6. Seventh Son Restaurant, Chiu Wai-kwan, Hong Kong

7. Jade Dragon, Kelvin Au Yeung, Macau

8. Ta Vie, Hideaki Sato, Hong Kong

9. Lung King Heen, Chan Yan-tak, Hong Kong

10. Neighborhood, David Lai, Hong Kong

For the full list visit OAD. — AFP-Relaxnews