WASHINGTON, June 7 — Authorities in the US state of Ohio were searching for suspects yesterday following a shooting near a festival that saw multiple casualties, police said.

“Officers discovered multiple shooting victims” near the Old West End Festival following reports of shots fired, the Toledo Police Department posted on X, without providing specifics on number of victims or their status.

“Many victims have been transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment. The Toledo Police Department is actively searching for the suspect or suspects involved,” the department said, urging residents and visitors to avoid the area.

Firearms are abundant in the US and thousands of people across the country die of gunshot wounds each year. — AFP