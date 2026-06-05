Senate Republicans pass US$70 billion in extra immigration enforcement funding

Democrats had pushed to eliminate Trump’s US$1.8 billion ‘anti-weaponisation’ fund

Some Senate Republicans sought their own amendments to end the fund

House could debate bill next week

WASHINGTON, June 5 — The US Senate handed President Donald Trump a victory early this morning, passing a bill that would provide the Department of Homeland Security with an additional US$70 billion (RM281 billion) for immigration enforcement and sending it to the House of Representatives for final consideration.

The Senate voted 52-47 to approve the legislation, with no support ‌from Democrats. One Republican voted against the bill.

Republicans accused Democrats of “defunding” Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol, despite the agencies having a combined US$100 billion in unspent funds that was part of a larger DHS spending package enacted last year by Republicans.

The House is not expected to take up the measure before next week, according to Republican leaders.

Extra money for deportation crackdown

Much of yesterday’s long debate over the bill was overshadowed by efforts from Democrats, and some Republicans, to insert language unrelated to immigration. Those proposals revolved around prohibiting the use of federal funds and even private donations for building the lavish, 90,000 square-foot ballroom on White House grounds that Trump wants.

Senators also debated provisions making it illegal for federal dollars to be used for an “anti-weaponisation” fund that could compensate Trump’s political allies for allegations that the government mistreated them.

None of those amendments were approved.

The funding provided by the bill would help pay for Trump’s controversial migrant deportation crackdown over the next three years and augment about US$100 billion in unspent Department of Homeland Security law enforcement money enacted last year by Republicans, who control Congress.

Lawmakers began voting on amendments to the immigration bill in a “vote-a-rama” session early yesterday that culminated in the vote on the underlying measure in ‌the early hours of today.

An initial move by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer to kill the “anti-weaponisation” fund, which Democrats call a “slush fund” for Trump’s allies, brought the ⁠session to a largely procedural halt for hours after Republican Senator Susan Collins voted for the ⁠motion.

She was later joined by fellow Republicans Jon Husted and Dan Sullivan.

Schumer’s measure failed in a 50-49 vote but exposed ⁠the political turmoil among rank-and-file Senate Republicans. Some of them ⁠sought their own amendments to eliminate the ⁠fund permanently, five months before the November midterm elections.

Collins, Husted and Sullivan all face competitive races for reelection at a time when Trump’s approval rating is down, even among Republicans.

“Republicans refused to permanently outlaw Trump’s US$2 billion slush fund, leaving taxpayers to rely on nothing more than a promise from Donald Trump’s personal fixer,” Schumer said in a statement after the vote, referring to ⁠acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. “That is not accountability. That is a permission slip.”

The fund, which critics say would allow Trump to use taxpayer dollars to compensate his political allies, has already been put on hold by the White House and Justice Department.

But on Wednesday, Trump declined to say whether the fund had actually been terminated, telling reporters: “I love it. I think it’s so important.” Republican Senator Thom Tillis, who opposed Schumer’s motion, told reporters he would not support passage of the funding bill without a Republican amendment vote to codify Blanche’s congressional testimony that the administration was abandoning the fund.

Tillis argued that failing to do so would place a burden on congressional Republicans up for re-election in November who are worried about ⁠a voter backlash to the fund.

Opponents call Trump fund ‘immediate and dire threat’

Nearly all of the immigration bill’s funding would go to DHS’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol agencies that are carrying out the Trump administration’s vigorous deportations throughout the United States.

Tillis later offered his own amendment to reallocate ⁠the controversial Trump fund’s resources to fraud-enforcement operations. It failed in an 84-15 vote, while garnering support from 12 Republicans.

Republican Senator Bill Cassidy, who proposed his own amendment to end the fund, joined ⁠Democratic Senator Cory Booker in ⁠a friend-of-the-court brief urging US District Judge Leonie Brinkema to maintain the block on Trump’s fund that she imposed last week.

They argued the fund “presents an immediate and dire threat to our constitutional order and the authority of Congress”.

A number of recent actions by Trump have prompted open criticism from some Republicans, from seeking US$1 billion in taxpayer funding for a White House ballroom and security upgrades to his decision ‌to nominate Blanche as attorney general and name political ally Bill Pulte as US intelligence chief.

Cassidy, who lost his primary last month to two Trump-aligned challengers in Louisiana, has proposed a series of amendments, including one to nullify an agreement with the Internal Revenue Service protecting Trump from tax audits. — Reuters