MEXICO CITY, June 5 — Just one week before the World Cup opening ceremony on June 11 at Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium, the Mexican capital is facing a wave of protests that threatens to overshadow the start of the football tournament, reported German news agency dpa.

“If there is no solution, the ball won’t roll,” warned striking teachers, who have toppled footballer statues on the major Paseo de la Reforma boulevard that cuts across the heart Mexico City and were blocking major roads yesterday.

Relatives of around 130,000 people missing in Mexico, including the 43 students from the Ayotzinapa teacher training college who disappeared in 2014, as well as farmers and lorry drivers, are also planning protests and roadblocks.

They hope to use the global attention generated by the World Cup to draw attention to their demands.

Protesters break into the Ministry of Education during a demonstration by the National Coordination of Education Workers (CNTE) in Mexico City on June 3, 2026. — AFP pic

Mexico, which is co-hosting the tournament with the US and Canada, will stage 13 of the competition’s 104 matches. Protests are planned around venues in Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara.

In February, violent clashes following the arrest and killing of a drug cartel leader left around 70 people dead and raised concerns about World Cup security in Mexico.

Now, growing social unrest is presenting new challenges for the government.

“There is a lot of provocation,” said President Claudia Sheinbaum at a press conference yesterday. “They are provoking us and want us to act and crush the protests.” — Bernama-dpa