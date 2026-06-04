PATTANI, June 4 — Two men, believed to be members of the Patani Malay National Revolution Front (BRN) separatist group, were killed in a shootout with local authorities early this morning.

The Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC 4) Information Centre informed that both individuals, who had three outstanding warrants for arrest, died in the incident in Khok Pho district at about 5am.

“Upon receiving intelligence report regarding the presence of the BRN members, the authorities launched an operation to surround a house believed to be their hideout.

“Before action was taken, the authorities made an effort to persuade the individuals inside the house to surrender, but the suspects instead fired shots at the security forces,” the unit said, in a statement on Thursday.

ISOC 4 said the authorities managed to enter the house after several minutes of gunfire exchange and found two deceased males with two pistols believed to belong to the suspects, along with a homemade bomb.

According to ISOC 4, a ranger was also injured in the incident.

Initial investigation revealed that both suspects were believed to have been involved in several recent bombing and gunfire attacks in Pattani and Yala provinces. — Bernama