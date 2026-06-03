MEXICO CITY, June 3 — Protesting teachers toppled towering statues of football players on Mexico City’s main promenade yesterday and threatened growing protests before the World Cup if the government does not respond to their labour demands.

A dissident wing of the national teachers’ union, CNTE, called the protest and is also threatening mass demonstrations at the opening of the World Cup on June 11.

Five-meter-high, plastic statues of football players from around the world are located on the city’s tree-shaded Paseo de la Reforma avenue, which is lined by skyscrapers.

The protesters brought down three statues with ropes, stripping off their uniforms and burning them.

“Long live the CNTE,” read red graffiti scrawled onto a nude mannequin. “If there isn’t a solution, the ball won’t roll,” another read.

Police dispersed another CNTE march on Monday with tear-gas and sound grenades close to the famous Zocalo plaza, where the “Fan fest” for the World Cup will be hosted. The police were still closing off the plaza with metal barricades yesterday.

The CNTE dissident wing is demanding a 100-percent salary raise and opposes pension reforms. It has rejected a nine percent raise the government agreed upon with the official leadership of the union.

Tuesday’s protest closed roads and jammed the already-chaotic traffic of the capital.

Though protesters toppled statues for Belgium, France, and Spain, the mannequin wearing the Mexican kit was still standing.

Police did not intervene.

“If (Sheinbaum) calls toppling some statues a crime, what would she call the act of taking away our rights? We need to be more firm,” said Juan Pablo de la Cruz, a 44-year-old teacher among the protesters.

President Claudia Sheinbaum on Tuesday called the protest peaceful, and a government statement called for a resumption of dialogue.

Mexico is co-hosting the World Cup with the United States and Canada. — AFP