JAKARTA, June 3 — Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has sacked the head of the National Nutrition Agency, which oversees his flagship US$20 billion (RM79.6 billion) free school meals programme, an official said.

Reuters reported the dismissal was linked to concerns over governance, operating procedures and food quality standards within the agency.

State Secretariat Minister Prasetyo Hadi said the decision followed an evaluation of the agency’s performance.

Dadan Hindayana, an entomologist, will be replaced by his deputy, Nanik Sudaryati Deyang, a former journalist who was also part of Prabowo’s 2024 election campaign team.

Prasetyo said issues included discipline in implementing governance and maintaining food quality standards since the programme began in January 2025.

“There are issues relating to discipline in implementing governance, including discipline in maintaining food quality standards, that should have been established by the National Nutrition Agency,” he said.

The programme has been linked to food poisoning cases involving at least 33,000 children as of April, according to non-governmental organisation Network for Education Watch (JPPI).

Investors have also raised concerns over the fiscal impact of Prabowo’s large-scale welfare spending, including the meals programme.

The government has allocated 268 trillion rupiah (US$15 billion) for the programme this year, down from an initial 335 trillion rupiah.

It has reached 62 million recipients as of April 30, with a target of 82.9 million beneficiaries by year-end.