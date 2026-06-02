TOKYO, June 2 — A severe tropical storm battered southwestern Japan today, knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes, grounding hundreds of flights and injuring nine people.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of high waves, landslides and flooding as storm Jangmi—which was downgraded from a typhoon—rumbles northwards after bearing down on the subtropical island of Okinawa yesterday.

More than 30,000 households in southwestern Japan’s Kagoshima region and another 17,000 in Okinawa were without power this morning.

Top government spokesman Minoru Kihara said Jangmi had also injured nine people in Okinawa.

Public broadcaster NHK reported that injuries had been caused by Jangmi blowing objects into cars and strong winds causing people to lose their footing.

Kihara warned that public transport in Tokyo and nearby cities could face disruptions Wednesday as the storm approaches.

“For those of you who are living in areas likely to be affected by the storm, please pay close attention to evacuation information issued by your municipalities, and stay mindful of early evacuation,” Kihara told a news conference.

“Please remain vigilant and make sure you take action to protect your life.”

Japan’s two biggest airliners All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines cancelled a combined 600 flights scheduled for Monday through tomorrow. — AFP