NEW YORK, June 1 — The mayor of a New Jersey city declared a curfew yesterday around a migrant detention center after another night of clashes between police and protesters opposed to President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

“To ensure the safety and well-being of all residents, a mandatory curfew for a half-mile area surrounding Delaney Hall is being implemented, effective immediately,” Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said in a statement.

Access to the Delaney Hall facility, which is operated by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), will be prohibited from 9 pm to 6 am until further notice, the mayor said.

The decision followed another night of tensions outside the 1,000-bed privately operated facility, which has been the focus of protests for several days.

After a day of largely peaceful demonstrations on Saturday, including a counter-protest in support of ICE, some protesters attempted to breach a police barricade, prompting police to use tear gas.

Mikie Sherrill, New Jersey’s Democratic governor, condemned the violence.

“I don’t know why these individuals attacked or what they are trying to do, but I refuse to let these dangerous acts undermine New Jersey’s commitment to public safety,” Sherrill said on X.

On Friday, authorities sought to ease tensions by transferring security responsibilities from ICE to state police and setting up designated protest areas. The measures, however, failed to prevent further nighttime clashes.

The protests were triggered by a hunger and work strike launched by detainees at Delaney Hall over their living conditions.

The strike has drawn support from a number of Democratic lawmakers. — AFP