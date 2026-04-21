Washington, United States, April 20, 2026 (AFP) -President Donald Trump on Monday said the United States would not lift its blockade of Iranian ports until Tehran had agreed a peace deal to end the war.

"THE BLOCKADE, which we will not take off until there is a 'DEAL,' is absolutely destroying Iran," Trump said on social media. "They are losing $500 Million Dollars a day, an unsustainable number, even in the short run."

Traffic has again seized up in the Strait of Hormuz as both Tehran and Washington impose separate blockades.

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