BEIJING, April 10 — China and North Korea should further enhance communication and coordination in major international and regional affairs, China’s foreign minister said in a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un today, a Chinese official statement showed.

Minister Wang Yi is on a two-day visit to Pyongyang from yesterday that aims to advance ties between the two countries after the COVID-19 pandemic froze exchanges and as North Korea’s Kim shored up relations with Moscow.

“In the face of a turbulent and complex international situation, China and North Korea should further strengthen communication and coordination on major international and regional affairs,” Wang told Kim, according to a statement from China’s foreign ministry.

The Chinese diplomat also said China was willing to strengthen exchanges and interactions to promote practical cooperation with North Korea.

Wang held a meeting with his North Korean counterpart yesterday and pledged to “continue consolidating the positive momentum in the development” of bilateral ties with Pyongyang.

Wang’s trip comes as US President Donald Trump is expected to visit China next month. Trump has previously shown interest in resuming talks with North Korea’s Kim. — Reuters