KUWAIT CITY, March 26 — Kuwait arrested six people linked to Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah group who were planning “assassinations” in the Gulf state, the interior ministry said yesterday.

Those arrested were planning “assassinations targeting symbols and leaders of the state and recruited people to carry out these missions,” the ministry said in a statement.

Five of the six people were Kuwaiti nationals, it said.

This is at least the third set of arrests in Kuwait linked to Hezbollah in recent weeks.

Last Wednesday, Kuwait said it had arrested 10 Hezbollah members who were planning attacks on vital infrastructure.

And on March 16, the country announced the arrest of 16 people, two of them Lebanese and 14 Kuwaiti, who it said had been planning acts of sabotage.

Kuwait has been repeatedly targeted with missiles and drones by Hezbollah’s sponsor Iran during the Middle East war. — AFP