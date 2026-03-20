JERUSALEM, March 20 — Iran launched multiple rounds of missiles towards Israel late yesterday after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the Islamic republic has been “decimated” by war, with the Iranian barrage triggering loud blasts over Jerusalem.

Israel’s military said it identified three rounds of missile fire in the hour and a half preceding midnight.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the Magen David Adom emergency services.

But AFP reporters heard several loud blasts over Jerusalem following the Iranian fire, as air raid sirens rang out across the city.

In a press conference on Thursday evening, Netanyahu said Israel and the United States were “winning” the war that began when the allies launched strikes on Iran.

“We are taking action to destroy the industries that make it possible to build missiles. Iran no longer has the capacity to enrich uranium and manufacture ballistic missiles,” the veteran Israeli leader said.

“We are winning and Iran is being decimated.” — AFP