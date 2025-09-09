TUNIS, Sept 9 — The Global Sumud Flotilla for Gaza said today that one of its main boats was struck by a drone in Tunisian waters, though all six passengers and crew were safe.

The Portuguese-flagged boat, carrying the flotilla’s steering committee, sustained fire damage to its main deck and below-deck storage, the GSF said in a statement.

The flotilla is an international initiative seeking to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza via civilian boats supported by delegations from 44 countries.

Israel has imposed a naval blockade on the coastal enclave since Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007, saying it aims to stop weapons from reaching the militant group.

The blockade has remained in place through conflicts including the current war, which began when Hamas attacked southern Israel in October 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel’s subsequent military assault against Hamas has killed more than 64,000 Palestinians, Gaza’s health ministry says, while a global hunger monitor reports that part of the enclave is suffering from famine.

Israel sealed off Gaza by land in early March, halting supplies for three months, arguing that Hamas was diverting aid. — Reuters