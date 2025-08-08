BANGKOK, Aug 8 — Thai actress Panadda Wongphudee is her country’s newest secret weapon to fight misinformation released by neighbouring Cambodia amid a fragile peace deal to end recent border hostilities.

Thai Deputy Defence Minister Nattaphon Narkphanit announced Panadda as the ad-hoc spokesman today and emphasised her role to provide a timely response to statements made by Lt Gen Maly Socheata, the representative for Cambodia’s National Defence Ministry.

“This appointment is to counter Lt Gen Maly,” Nattaphon was quoted by The Bangkok Post as saying in a press conference at Government House today.

“At least I am confident that we hold one advantage over Cambodia: she is more beautiful,” he added.

Panadda was Miss Thailand 2000 and has since become an actress as well as a social activist.

She expressed her willingness to speak for Thailand internationally and provide accurate information about the border situation and counter any misinformation propagated.

Nattaphon expressed the frustration felt by government officials towards the alleged dissemination of fake news by Cambodia to tarnish Thailand’s reputation.

According to the news report, Maly has been instrumental in spreading misinformation to gain international support for Cambodia, particularly during the recent five-day border clashes that started on July 24.

The two countries agreed to a ceasefire on July 28, but tensions remain high.