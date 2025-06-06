LONDON, June 6 — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer yesterday warned Israel of “further concrete actions” over its Gaza offensive and restrictions on aid after a meeting in London with Jordan’s King Abdullah II.

“The Prime Minister reiterated that if Israel did not cease the renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid, the UK and its partners would take further concrete actions in response,” a spokesperson for his Downing Street office said in a statement.

The two leaders discussed “the gravity of the intolerable situation in Gaza” and “concerning developments” in the West Bank.

The statement added it was “vital” a sustainable ceasefire be secured, as well as the release of all hostages, and called for humanitarian aid delivery “at speed and volume”.

Britain last month suspended free-trade negotiations with Israel and summoned its ambassador to the foreign ministry over Israel’s conduct in the war in Gaza.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of “egregious actions and rhetoric” over its expansion of military operations in the Palestinian territory.

During an impassioned speech to Britain’s parliament, Lammy also said the UK government was imposing new sanctions on individuals and organisations involved in settlements in the West Bank.

Lammy said Britain “cannot stand by in the face of this new deterioration” in Gaza and was pausing negotiations with Israel on a trade agreement.

On Wednesday, the UK government called for an “immediate and independent investigation” into a string of deadly incidents at aid distribution sites in the Gaza Strip this week.

Middle East Minister Hamish Falconer said the deaths of Palestinians as they sought food were “deeply disturbing” and called Israel’s new measures for aid delivery “inhumane”. — AFP