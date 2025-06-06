CARACAS, June 6 — President Nicolas Maduro claimed yesterday that his US counterpart Donald Trump was being “poisoned” by “lies” about Venezuela.

”Do not let yourself be poisoned any longer against Venezuela. They poison you every day with lies,” Maduro said on state television after Trump blocked most Venezuelans from traveling to the United States, part of a total or partial ban on arrivals from 19 countries.

Trump’s proclamation invoked the need to protect the United States from “foreign terrorists and other national security” threats.

Venezuela hit back by saying the United States itself was a dangerous destination.

Maduro said he was appealing directly to Trump because he believed the US leader was “deceived” by his advisors about the South American country.

”We are good people, enough with the smear campaigns, enough with the lies,” Venezuela’s left-wing authoritarian leader added.

Venezuela has been in Trump’s sights since his return to office in January.

His administration has tightened oil sanctions on the country, sent hundreds of Venezuelan migrants to a brutal prison for gangsters in El Salvador and revoked deportation protection from 300,000 Venezuelans in the United States. — AFP