LONDON, Oct 10 — A former British Army soldier allegedly broke out of prison strapped to the underside of a food delivery truck while detained on suspicion of passing secret information to Iranian intelligence, a prosecutor said yesterday.

Daniel Khalife, 23, is on trial accused of both the break-out and passing information to Iran for cash while posted in the UK and United States.

Details allegedly handed over by Khalife included the names of elite special forces personnel, a court in southeast London heard.

Jurors were shown a photograph from Khalife’s iPhone of a handwritten list of 15 soldiers he had made, including their service number, rank, initials, surname and unit.

Khalife, who grew up in southwest London with his Iranian mother, joined the army in 2018 aged 16.

Six months after he was posted to the 16th Signal Regiment in Stafford in central England, messages showed he was willing to gather information “to order”, prosecutor Mark Heywood told Woolwich Crown Court.

Nearly two years after signing up, Khalife in August 2020 spent an hour messaging a contact saved as “David Smith”, describing an internal military system which would identify service personnel.

He told his contact that he “won’t leave the military until you tell me to” before adding: “25+ years.”

Khalife allegedly remained in contact with Iranian handlers while posted to Fort Hood in Texas between February and April 2021.

During the posting he took a series of screenshots of systems marked “Secret”, including a password record sheet.

While there he was given the second highest level of NATO security, one below “cosmic top secret”, the jury was told.

Khalife denies the alleged prison escape and a charge of gathering, publishing or communicating information that might be useful to an enemy, namely Iranian intelligence.

He has also pleaded not guilty to gathering information of use to “a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism”.

The case comes a day after the chief of Britain’s domestic intelligence service, Ken McCallum, said MI5 had responded to 20 Iran-backed plots since January 2022 that presented potentially lethal threats. — AFP