KYIV, May 3 — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s talks with Nordic leaders in Finland on Wednesday will focus on boosting Kyiv’s military capabilities and looking for concrete steps to bring it closer to joining Nato, his spokesperson said.

The Ukrainian leader, who arrived in Helsinki today, will not travel straight back to Ukraine after his trip, spokesperson Serhii Nykyforov said in televised comments, without providing further details. — Reuters