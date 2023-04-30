SINGAPORE, April 30 — The conviction rate for cases seen by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) hit a three-year high of 99 per cent in 2022, even as the number of corruption-related reports that it received last year dipped, it said in its annual report released on Friday.

The corruption situation in Singapore “remains firmly under control”, CPIB said. The bureau received 234 reports last year compared with 249 in 2021 — a 6 per cent decrease.

CPIB also achieved 99 per cent conviction rates in 2018 and 2019.

The bureau attributed the high conviction rate to the “quality” of its investigations, which are “able to stand up to scrutiny in court”, as well as its close working relationship with the Attorney-General’s Chambers in bringing corrupt offenders to task.

Among the cases that resulted in convictions was one against Health Sciences Authority (HSA) enforcement officers.

An anonymous complaint was filed in 2021, alleging that a group of HSA enforcement officers were pilfering prohibited tobacco products.

The bureau mounted an operation against Certis Cisco officers performing such duties, and investigations revealed at least 16 officers were found misappropriating or receiving these items from their colleagues.

Six Certis Cisco enforcement officers attached to HSA were convicted and sentenced to jail, ranging from two weeks to three months.

CPIB did not state in its report the details of the 1 per cent of cases that did not result in a conviction.

Why it matters

According to a biennial public perception survey commissioned by CPIB, public perception of the country’s corruption control efforts has improved over the past three surveys.

Some 96 per cent of respondents in 2022 rated corruption control efforts in Singapore as “good”, “very good”, or “excellent”. This is up from 94 per cent in 2020, 92 per cent in 2018 and 90 per cent in 2016.

CPIB was previously in the spotlight due to the Keppel Offshore and Marine corruption case, in which it was unable to prosecute six former executives who allegedly paid US$55 million (RM245 million) in bribes to officials of Brazilian state-owned oil giant Petrobras. All six were given stern warnings by CPIB.

What the report says

Anonymous reports comprise a minority of cases in 2022

• Out of the 234 reports received, 100 (43 per cent) were anonymous

• 83 cases out of 234 were registered for investigation

• 13 registered cases were from anonymous sources, and this constituted 16 per cent of all registered cases

• All reports are assessed based on merits of the information provided, said CPIB

Number of public sector cases remained low

• Most cases registered for investigation were from the private sector, constituting 71 cases out of 83

• Twelve public sector cases were registered and investigated

• Public sector employees who rejected bribes comprised officers from the Singapore Police Force, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, Land Transport Authority and the National Environment Agency

Majority of individuals prosecuted in court were from the private sector

• A total of 152 individuals were prosecuted in court for offences investigated by CPIB

• Out of these, 97 per cent, or 148 people, were from the private sector

• The remaining 3 per cent, or four individuals, were public sector employees

Public perception of national corruption control efforts has improved over the past three surveys

• A total of 96 per cent of respondents rated corruption control efforts as “good”, “very good”, or “excellent”

• This is up from 94 per cent in 2020, 92 per cent in 2018 and 90 per cent in 2016

• Some 89 per cent of survey respondents felt that the willingness of the public to report corruption was also critical to the fight against corruption

According to respondents, the top three contributing factors for the low corruption rate in Singapore are:

• Political determination to keep corruption under control

• Heavy punishment for corruption offences

• Zero-tolerance culture for corruption

CPIB maintains a “high clearance rate”, completing investigations into 85 per cent of subjects investigated last year, said the bureau.

The clearance rate is the total number of subjects that CPIB has completed investigations on, out of the total number investigated.

Vigilant public vital to fight against corruption

CPIB said that a vigilant public that is prepared to do its part to “uphold the value of incorruptibility” is central to the fight against corruption.

The bureau also expressed gratitude to members of the public who have come forward with information on any suspected wrongdoing.

“CPIB treats all reports received seriously regardless of whether the complainant is named or anonymous,” the bureau said.

Should members of the public want to make a corruption report, the following information is needed where possible:

• Where, when and how the alleged corrupt act happened

• Who was involved and what were their roles

• What was the bribe given and the favour shown

Under the law, the identity of the person making the report will be kept confidential, said CPIB. — TODAY