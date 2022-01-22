Earthquake measuring 6.1 magnitude strikes off central Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued

The quake took place at 9.26am local time, with the epicentre at 39 km southeast of Melonguane town of Talaud district and the shallow of 12 km under seabed. — AFP pic

JAKARTA, Jan 22 — A 6.1-magnitude earthquake rocked North Sulawesi province in central Indonesia on Saturday, with no tsunami alert issued, Xinhua news agency quoted the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics agency.

The quake took place at 9.26am local time (0226 GMT), with the epicentre at 39 km southeast of Melonguane town of Talaud district and the shallow of 12 km under seabed, the agency said.

Meanwhile, Xinhua also reported an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted 231 km southeast of Sarangani, Philippines at 02.26.13 GMT on Saturday.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicentre, with a depth of 23.99 km, was initially determined to be at 3.6951 degrees north latitude and 126.6747 degrees east longitude. — Bernama