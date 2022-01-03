Brazil’s Bolsonaro taken to hospital with abdominal pain, doctor says

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has been hospitalised several times since he was stabbed during his presidential campaign in 2018. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SAO PAULO, Jan 3 — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to hospital in the early hours today with abdominal pain and was being examined to see if surgery might be necessary, Bolsonaro’s doctor Antonio Luiz Macedo told the news website UOL from the Bahamas.

The Brazilian TV network Globo showed images of Bolsonaro walking down the stairs of the presidential plane after landing in Sao Paulo at about 1:30 a.m. (0430 GMT) He was then taken to the Vila Nova Star hospital, Globo said.

Bolsonaro has been hospitalised several times since he was stabbed during his presidential campaign in 2018. In July 2021, he was taken to Vila Nova Star due to an intestinal blockage after suffering from chronic hiccups.

Macedo said an operation for Bolsonaro had not been ruled out. UOL said Macedo was flying back to Sao Paulo today.

Brazilian media said Bolsonaro had been vacationing in the southern state of Santa Catarina. — Reuters