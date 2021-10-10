China denounces Taiwan president’s speech

The seeking of Taiwan independence closes the door to dialogue, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said. — Reuters pic

TAIPEI, Oct 10 — China’s government today denounced Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s National Day speech, saying it incited confrontation and distorted facts.

The seeking of Taiwan independence closes the door to dialogue, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said.

Speaking earlier today, Tsai said that Taiwan will keep bolstering its defences to ensure nobody can force the island to accept the path China has laid down, offering neither freedom nor democracy, and repeated a call for talks with Beijing. — Reuters