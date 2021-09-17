Australian minister says US, UK submarines were better choice

Australian Minister of Defence Peter Dutton speaks during a news conference in Washington September 16, 2021. — Andrew Harnik/Pool via Reuters

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 — Australia’s defence minister said Thursday that US-backed nuclear submarines were a better choice after France was outraged by Canberra scrapping a major deal for conventional ones.

“In the end the decision that we have made is based on what is in the best interest of our national security,” Defence Minister Peter Dutton told a joint news conference in Washington.

France was outraged and accused its US ally of stabbing it in the back after Australia cancelled a multibillion-dollar package for conventional submarines as it announced a new three-way alliance with the United States and Britain.

As the United States sought to do damage control, Dutton said it was important to “look at the facts.”

Australia, which has growing concerns about China, had existing submarines that after a life extension would only have given the country an edge going into the 2040s, he said.

“Beyond that, the clear advice to us from chief of navy and the chief of the defence force has been that a conventional diesel submarine was not going to provide us with the capability into the 2030s — the second half of the 2030s — the 2040s and beyond and that we needed a nuclear-powered submarine,” he said.

“And so we looked at what options were available to us. The French have a version which was not superior to that operated by the United States and the United Kingdom.” — AFP