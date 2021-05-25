With Olympics looming, US advises against travel to Japan due to Covid-19

The US ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory and guidance for Japan did not mention the Olympics specifically but warned against visiting the country now. ― Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, May 25 ― The US State Department yesterday urged against travel to Japan because of a new wave of coronavirus cases just two months before the Tokyo Olympics are set to begin.

The department also issued its “Level 4” warning against travel to Sri Lanka amid surging infections there. It saw a lower risk in visiting the Caribbean nation of Antigua and Barbuda , lowering the islands to a “Level 3 ― Reconsider Travel” designation.

The US “Do Not Travel” advisory and guidance for Japan did not mention the Olympics specifically but warned against visiting the country now. A top Olympic official last week said the Games would start as planned on July 23 even under a state of emergency after being postponed in 2020 during the pandemic.

“Travellers should avoid all travel to Japan,” the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in new guidance. “Because of the current situation in Japan even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading Covid-19 variants and should avoid all travel to Japan.”

The US Olympic & Paralympic Committee, which oversees Team USA, said in a statement to Reuters that is has been made aware of the updated State Department advisory as it relates to Japan.

“We feel confident that the current mitigation practices in place for athletes and staff by both the USOPC and the Tokyo Organising Committee, coupled with the testing before travel, on arrival in Japan, and during Games time, will allow for safe participation of Team USA athletes this summer,” the statement said. ― Reuters