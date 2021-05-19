Indonesia’s Mount Sinabung erupts, spewing ashes up to 3,500 metres into sky

Mount Sinabung's activity is still high, with eruptions possible at any time. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

JAKARTA, May 19 — Indonesia’s Mount Sinabung in North Sumatra province erupted on Wednesday, sending thick gray volcanic ashes up to 3,500 meters into the sky, said the country’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Centre.

The eruption occurred at 4.48am local time, Xinhua news agency quoted Muhammad Asrori, an official at the centre.

The wind brought the volcanic ashes to the east and the south.

The centre has urged people not to move to the villages that have been relocated and the areas within a radius of 3km from the peak. It also asked people to wear masks while leaving their homes and keep away from the dangerous volcanic ashes.

Sinabung’s activity is still high and eruptions can occur at any time, Asrori added.

Mount Sinabung’s eruption on May 22, 2016 killed seven people and injured several others, while its eruption on Aug 8, 2020 displaced tens of thousands of people and closed three villages. — Bernama