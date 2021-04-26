Malay Mail

Moderna vaccine being reviewed for WHO emergency listing on April 30, says WHO spokesman

Monday, 26 Apr 2021 04:47 PM MYT

Moderna is still seeking WHO approval for its Covid-19 vaccine. — Reuters pic
GENEVA, April 26 — Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine is being reviewed on April 30 by technical experts for possible WHO emergency use listing, a World Health Organisation spokesman told Reuters.

“We are discussing the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine on Friday 30 April 2021,” WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said in reply to a query. A decision on the US drugmaker’s vaccine was expected in one to four days after that, he said.

So far Covid-19 vaccines made by Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson have already received WHO approval, which is a signal to national regulatory authorities on a product’s safety and efficacy. — Reuters

