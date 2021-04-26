Moderna vaccine being reviewed for WHO emergency listing on April 30, says WHO spokesman

Moderna is still seeking WHO approval for its Covid-19 vaccine. — Reuters pic Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

“We are discussing the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine on Friday 30 April 2021,” WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said in reply to a query. A decision on the US drugmaker’s vaccine was expected in one to four days after that, he said.

So far Covid-19 vaccines made by Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson have already received WHO approval, which is a signal to national regulatory authorities on a product’s safety and efficacy. — Reuters