Moderna vaccine being reviewed for WHO emergency listing on April 30, says WHO spokesman

“We are discussing the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine on Friday 30 April 2021,” WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said in reply to a query. A decision on the US drugmaker’s vaccine was expected in one to four days after that, he said.
So far Covid-19 vaccines made by Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson have already received WHO approval, which is a signal to national regulatory authorities on a product’s safety and efficacy. — Reuters