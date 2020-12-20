France considering ban on flights and trains from the UK, says BFM

The Netherlands said it will ban flights carrying passengers from the United Kingdom from today. — AFP pic PARIS, Dec 20 — France is considering suspending flights and trains from Britain after a new coronavirus strain was detected there, BFM Television reported today.

An official decision was expected later today, BFM said without citing sources.

Officials at the transport ministry were not immediately available for comment.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and scientists announced yesterday that a new strain of coronavirus identified in the country was up to 70% more infectious than the original version.

