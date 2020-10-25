Mainland China reports 15 new coronavirus cases vs 28 previous day

A medical worker in protective suit collects a swab from a child for nucleic acid testing, following new cases of coronavirus disease in Qingdao, Shandong province, China October 13, 2020. — cnsphoto via Reuters

BEIJING, Oct 25 — China today reported 15 new coronavirus cases in the mainland, down from 28 cases the previous day, the health commission said today.

All 15 of the new infections reported for Saturday were imported, according to a statement by the National Health Commission. It reported 19 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 27 a day earlier.

The health commission in China’s north-western region Xinjiang said on Saturday that one local asymptomatic case was detected in Kashgar city, China’s first local detected case since Oct. 14.

All close contacts of the patient have been isolated for medical observation and local authorities are carrying out epidemiological investigations, the Xinjiang commission said in a statement.

Kashgar has launched a city-wide nucleic acid test covering the city’s 700,000 people. As of this morning, more than 300,000 people had been tested and the rest would be covered within two days, the city government said in a statement.

As of yesterday, mainland China had 85,790 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The Covid-19 death toll stands at 4,634. — Reuters