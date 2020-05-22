China law requires Hong Kong to enact national security rules as soon as possible

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (right) and Macau Chief Executive Ho Iat-seng wearing face masks at the opening session of China's National People's Congress in Beijing May 22, 2020. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, May 22 — China's proposed new legislation for Hong Kong requires the territory to quickly finish enacting national security regulations under its mini-constitution, the Basic law, according to a draft of the legislation seen by Reuters.

China's parliamentary Vice Chairman Wang Chen was scheduled to give a speech explaining the new law later today.

According to the legislation, China's parliament empowers itself to set up the legal framework and implementation mechanism to prevent and punish subversion, terrorism, separatism and foreign interference, “or any acts that severely endanger national security.” — Reuters

