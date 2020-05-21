Top Tokyo prosecutor set to resign, public broadcaster NHK says, citing source

Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's (pic) political standing is seen likely to take a hit from the resignation Tokyo's top prosecutor. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, May 21 — The top Tokyo prosecutor is set to resign, public broadcaster NHK said today, in what is likely to be seen as a blow to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Hiromu Kurokawa, the chief of the Tokyo High Public Prosecutors Office, is due to resign, NHK said, citing a source.

Kurokawa was hit with a social media backlash after a report that he allegedly played mahjong for money during Japan's state of emergency, potentially flaunting social distancing.

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the report or reach anyone at the prosecutors office for comment. No one was immediately available at the justice ministry outside of normal business hours.

Seen as close to Abe, Kurokawa has also been at the centre of a public outcry over a government push to raise the retirement age for prosecutors, which critics have said could undermine judicial independence. Kurokawa was this year allowed to stay in his post despite hitting retirement age of 63.

Abe's government this week gave up its efforts to raise the retirement age during the current session of parliament. — Reuters