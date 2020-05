A woman walks past the Great Hall of the People, the venue for the annual meeting of the National People’s Congress, China’s rubber-stamp legislature in Beijing on May 20, 2020. — AFP pic

BEIJING, May 21 — China’s parliament will discuss a proposal for a national security law in Hong Kong at its annual session, state news agency Xinhua reported today, in a move likely to stoke unrest in the semi-autonomous city.

The legislation, which will be introduced at the meeting of the National People’s Congress that opens tomorrow, would strengthen “enforcement mechanisms” in the financial hub, Xinhua reported. — AFP