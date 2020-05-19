Trump threatens permanent freeze of WHO funding, to weigh US membership

US President Donald Trump threatened yesterday to permanently stop funding of the WHO. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, May 19 — US President Donald Trump threatened yesterday to permanently stop funding of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and reconsider membership of the United States in the body.

Trump suspended US contributions to the WHO last month, accusing it of promoting China’s “disinformation” about the coronavirus outbreak, although WHO officials denied the accusation and China said it was transparent and open.

“If the WHO does not commit to major substantive improvements within the next 30 days, I will make my temporary freeze of United States funding to the WHO permanent and reconsider our membership in the organization,” Trump told WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a letter posted on Twitter.

Earlier, Trump said the WHO had “done a very sad job” in its handling of the virus and he would make a decision soon on US funding.

In his letter Trump said the only way forward for the body was if it could demonstrate independence from China, adding that his administration had already started reform discussions with Tedros.

Yesterday, the WHO said an independent review of the global virus response would begin as soon as possible and it received backing and a hefty pledge of funds from China, in the spotlight as the origin of the pandemic. — Reuters