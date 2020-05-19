China protests support of US, others for Taiwan support at WHO

The World Health Organisation has steadfastly refused to admit Taiwan as a member. — Reuters pic

GENEVA, May 19 — The Chinese envoy to the World Health Organisation (WHO) today denounced support shown by the United States and other members to Taiwan during its annual ministerial assembly.

“There are still a few countries determined to plea for Taiwan authorities...,” Chen Xu, the Chinese ambassador told the virtual assembly, saying this was “undermining global anti-epidemic efforts”.

“This conduct is not acceptable,” Chen added in response specifically to US support for Taiwan following remarks by a senior US diplomat which he dismissed as “political hype”.

Taiwan is not a member of the UN agency although a proposal was submitted to allow it to participate in the assembly as an observer. However, no invitation was issued due to a lack of consensus. — Reuters