596 new Covid-19 cases in S’pore: MOH prelim update

The Sungei Tengah Lodge at 500 Old Choa Chu Kang Road. It had previously been declared an isolation area by the authorities after a spike of Covid-19 cases there. — TODAY PIC

SINGAPORE, April 19 — Singapore's Ministry of Health today said that there are 596 new cases of Covid-19 infections in Singapore.

It said that the vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

This brings the total number of infections in the country to 6,588.

Of the 596 cases, 25 are Singaporeans or Permanent Residents.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH said. — TODAY