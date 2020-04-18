Singapore health ministry makes police report after news of 728 Covid-19 cases on April 16 was leaked before announcement

Foreign worker dormitory Sungei Tengah Lodge along Old Choa Chu Kang Road. Workers staying in dorms make up a majority of the 728 cases reported on Thursday. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, April 18 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) has made a police report after news that there were 728 new Covid-19 infections on Thursday (April 16) was leaked hours before MoH officially announced it.

The 728 figure had appeared in several messaging and social media platforms.

In response to TODAY’s queries, an MoH spokesperson said: “The Ministry of Health is aware of the incident. We have made a police report and police investigations are ongoing.”

The 728 figure was the highest single-day jump in infections here, the previous high being the 447 cases that were reported a day before. A total of 654 of these are work permit holders residing in dormitories.

The leak comes two weeks after a draft joint media statement by the Ministry of Social and Family Development and the Ministry of Education was leaked to the public.

The draft statement was to announce details of the implementation of full home-based learning by schools and institutes of higher learning, as well as the closure of preschools and student care centres.

A 37-year-old public servant and her 38-year-old husband have been arrested under the Official Secrets Act. — TODAY