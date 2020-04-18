Canada requires air passengers to wear masks to curb coronavirus

A traveller wears a mask at Pearson airport arrivals, shortly after Toronto Public Health received notification of Canada’s first presumptive confirmed case of novel coronavirus, in Toronto January 26, 2020. — Reuters pic

MONTREAL, April 18 — Transport Canada said yesterday that all airline passengers would be required to wear a non-medical mask or face covering during travel to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The regulator said travellers must cover their mouth and nose during the boarding process and flights. The rule goes into effect at noon ET on Monday.

Air Canada, the country’s largest carrier, had previously recommended that customers wear a face-covering over their mouth and noses while onboard its flights.

The carrier said in a statement that passengers may bring their own face covering, which may include a cloth mask, scarf or similar item. It added they would be asked to lower their masks for security checks.

The spread of coronavirus has grounded commercial flights all over the world. The number of deaths worldwide linked to the novel coronavirus reached 150,000 yesterday, according to a Reuters tally. — Reuters