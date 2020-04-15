US Forces Japan extends health emergency to all bases in Japan

US Marine Corps Pfc. Fernando Luna Simental dons his personal protective equipment to begin screening incoming personnel in response to Covid-19 at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan April 10, 2020. — US Marine Corps handout via Reuters

TOKYO, April 15 — US Forces Japan today extended a public health emergency to all military bases in Japan, amid a steady increase in new coronavirus infections in its host country and after Japan's government declared a state of emergency for major cities.

A previous US military health emergency declared on April 6 covered only the eastern Kanto region, which includes Tokyo.

The health emergency will remain in effect until May 15, more than a week beyond the planned end of the Japanese government's emergency declaration, and gives commanders the authority to enforce compliance with health protection measures for anyone with access to US facilities, including thousands of local residents who work on bases as engineers and service personnel, US Forces Japan said in a statement.

Japan is the United States' key ally in Asia and hosts more than 50,000 US military personnel, including the biggest concentration on US marines outside the United States on Okinawa island.

It is home to squadrons of advanced US fighters and has the only forward deployed US Navy aircraft carrier strike group at the Yokosuka naval base, which serves as the headquarters of the Seventh Fleet. — Reuters