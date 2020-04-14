Covid-19: Singapore makes masks compulsory for citizens, exceptions for children under 2 and exercisers

A fine of S$300 will apply for non-compliance with the new mask rule. Those who continue to disobey all safe distancing measures including the use of masks may be fined S$1,000 and face possible prosecution. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, April 14 — Everyone in Singapore must now wear a mask when they leave their homes as an added precaution to stop the spread of Covid-19, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said today.

“During this circuit breaker period, we will make a further change on our guidance on masks,” Mr Wong said at a press conference by the government task force that he co-chairs.

“We have already updated our advisory on masks earlier based on the latest medical and scientific advice. That is why we went down to distribute reusable masks to everyone,” he said, referring to the nationwide distribution exercise of resuable masks that ended on April 12.

A fine of S$300 (RM918)will apply for non-compliance with the new mask rule. Those who continue to disobey all safe distancing measures including the use of masks may be fined S$1,000 and face possible prosecution.

Children below the age of two will be exempted from this rule as medical experts have recommended that they not wear a mask, he added.

Also, anyone engaging in strenuous exercise such as running or jogging need not wear a mask when they are doing so, Mr Wong said.

However, they should exercise at a safe distance from others and must put on their mask when they are done exercising.

Asked why the Government was making a U-turn on the use of masks, Mr Wong explained that the main change was earlier based on the latest findings and medical advice that people without symptoms or with mild symptoms could be spreading the coronavirus.

“The advice earlier was wear a mask when you are unwell to keep your droplets to yourself... there are already some indicators that the virus was circulating in our community and there were more undetected cases in the community, which was a cause for caution and therefore we have changed our advisories earlier,” he said.

The tightened measure to make it mandatory to wear a mask when going out was based on the same reason and same findings and was a “worthwhile precaution”, he added.

However, he cautioned that people should not take this new rule as an opportunity to go out more.

“Stay at home as much as possible and if you stay at home, you do not need to wear a mask. But on the rare occasion that you need to go out for purchase of groceries and essentials, then it is only at that time that you wear a mask,” he said.

Mr Wong also said that many people were now complying with safe distancing measures, a week into the circuit breaker measures which started on April 7, with movement around the island having reduced significantly.

“Our safe distancing ambassadors and officers are working on the ground and previous hot spots are generally now under control. Most people are doing the right thing but there are a few who are not and they will be dealt with.”

Mr Wong said he understood that some people are finding it hard to adjust and are suffering from “cabin fever” — a term used to refer to becoming frustrated over remaining in confined quarters for extended periods.

The Government has received many requests to allow certain activities but has had to reject them, he added.

“These are still early days and we still have three more weeks at home, so we have to double down on these efforts and just stay at home,” he said. — TODAY