Filipino Catholics wave palm fronds outside their homes as they wait for the blessing of a priest roaming neighbourhoods to celebrate Palm Sunday amid the lockdown to contain the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Manila, Philippines, April 5, 2020. — R

MANILA, April 8 —The Philippines’ health ministry said on Wednesday the coronavirus outbreak has killed five more people, with 106 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said total deaths have risen to 182 while infections have increased to 3,870. Twelve patients recovered on Wednesday, bringing the total to 96, it added. — Reuters