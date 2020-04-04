Covid-19: Singapore reports sixth death, an 88-year-old man who developed complications due to virus

The patient was confirmed to have Covid-19 on March 29 and was admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on March 30 and placed under intensive care. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, April 4 — An 88-year-old man died from complications due to Covid-19 early this morning, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a news release.

The Singapore permanent resident is the sixth person here to die from the coronavirus.

He had no recent travel history to affected countries and regions.

He was confirmed to have Covid-19 on March 29 and was admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on March 30 and placed under intensive care.

He developed serious complications and eventually succumbed to the infection. He had a history of heart and kidney disease, cancer and diabetes.

NCID has reached out to his family and is extending assistance to them, said MOH. — TODAY