Singapore implements additional measures for long-term pass holders entering republic amid Covid-19 outbreak

Commuters take the Woodlands Causeway to Singapore from Johor a day before Malaysia imposes a lockdown on travel due to the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore March 17, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, March 28 — In view of the heightened risk of importation of Covid-19 cases, Singapore will implement additional precautionary measures for all Long-Term Pass (LTP) holders who are entering or returning to the republic.

These include holders of the Long-Term Visit Pass (LTVP), the Student’s Pass (STP), as well as those who have been granted In-Principle Approval (IPA) for LTP.

“These measures will come into effect from March 29, 2020, 2359 hours,” said the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), the Ministry of Education (MOE), and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in a joint statement here today.

All LTVP holders, as well as those who have been granted IPA for LTVP, who are planning to enter or return to Singapore, must obtain ICA’s permission before they commence their journey to Singapore, said the statement.

They can do so by submitting their application for entry to [email protected].

Meanwhile, all existing STP holders, and those who have been granted IPA for STP, who are planning to enter or return to Singapore must obtain MOE’s permission before they commence their journey to Singapore.

MOE will take into consideration the course in which the student is enrolled, and prioritise entry approval for those studying in publicly-funded institutes of higher learning.

They should submit their application to their respective educational institution, which will then forward the applications to MOE.

If permission is granted, applicants will be issued an approval letter of entry by ICA for LTVP holders, or by MOE for STP holders, that is valid for two weeks.

They must produce this approval letter of entry to airline staff upon check-in at the departure airport, and to the immigration officer at the checkpoint upon arrival in Singapore.

If they arrive in Singapore without the approval letter of entry from ICA/MOE, ICA will not allow them to clear immigration, and they will be required to fly out of Singapore within 48 hours, at their own cost.

If they fail to comply, ICA will cancel their pass or rescind their IPA. — Bernama