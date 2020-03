The US said March 20, 2020, it was suspending all routine visa services around the world due to the global coronavirus pandemic. — Mark Wilson/Getty Images North America pic via AFP

WASHINGTON, March 20 — The United States said today it was suspending all routine visa services around the world due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The State Department said in a travel advisory US embassies and consulates would still consider emergency visas if they have adequate staff. — AFP