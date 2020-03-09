Cruise ship heads to Singapore after rebuff by Malaysia, Thailand over virus fears

Cruise ship Costa Fortuna — Picture courtesty of costacruises.com

SINGAPORE, March 9 — The operator of cruise ship Costa Fortuna said it was heading to Singapore to end its journey tomorrow as planned, after it was turned away from ports in Malaysia and Thailand over coronavirus fears.

Italian cruise line Costa Crociere said there were no suspected virus cases among its guests, which includes Italians. Italy has the largest number of cases of the virus outside China with 7,375 infections.

Costa Crociere said it would cancel a cruise due to depart on March 10 from Singapore.

Singapore port authorities have not yet said whether they would allow the ship to dock. — Reuters