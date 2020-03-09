China reports zero locally transmitted coronavirus cases outside Hubei

Workers in protective suits remove bed linen inside a closed makeshift hospital in Wuhan, epicentre of coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China March 8, 2020. — China Daily pic via Reuters

BEIJING, March 9 — Mainland China outside Hubei reported no new locally transmitted cases of coronavirus on Sunday for the second straight day, while 36 were reported in Wuhan, officials said today.

China had 40 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections yesterday, the National Health Commission said today, down from 44 cases a day earlier, and lowest number since the health authority started publishing nationwide data on January 20.

Of the new cases yesterday, 36 were new infections in Wuhan, the provincial capital of Hubei, while the remaining four in Gansu province were imported from Iran.

The total number of imported cases hit 67, including the four Gansu cases.

The new cases yesterday bring the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in mainland China to 80,735.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China reached 3,119 as of the end of yesterday, up 22 from the previous day.

Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, reported 21 new deaths. In Wuhan, 18 people died. — Reuters