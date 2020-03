A mother and child’s body temperatures are being tested at the gate of entry upon arrival at the Murtala International Airport in Lagos, March 2, 2020. Cameroon confirmed its first case of the Covid-19 March 6, 2020. — AFP pic

YAOUNDE, March 6 — Cameroon has confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus, a French national who arrived in the capital Yaounde in February, the government said today.

The man, 58, has been placed in isolation in a hospital, the health ministry said in a statement.

In sub-Saharan Africa, Senegal has registered four cases, all foreign nationals, and South Africa and Nigeria have one case each since the outbreak emerged in December in China. — AFP