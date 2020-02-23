Covid-19: No new cases in Singapore, two more discharged

No new cases of Covid-19 infections were reported today in Singapore. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 23 — No new cases of Covid-19 infections were reported as of 12pm on Sunday while two more patients have been discharged, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

In all, 51 patients have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged.

Of the 38 people who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving. Five are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

The ministry also gave more details of the last patient, Case 89, reported on Saturday.

The 41-year-old male Singapore permanent resident who has no recent travel history to China reported an onset of symptoms on February 3 and had sought treatment at two general practitioner (GP) clinics on February 3, 7, 10, 17 and 21.

He was referred to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on February 21, and was diagnosed with Covid-19 infection on February 22.

Prior to hospital admission, he had gone to work at Affinity Equity Partners (S) Pte Ltd (8 Temasek Boulevard) and visited Bishan Community Club (51 Bishan Street 13).

He lives at Serangoon Avenue 3.

Links between previous cases

Further epidemiological investigations and contact tracing have uncovered links between previously announced and new cases, MOH said. This was made possible with the assistance of the Singapore Police Force.

Four of the locally transmitted confirmed cases (Cases 31, 33, 38 and 83), as well as Cases 8 and 9, are linked to The Life Church and Missions Singapore (146B Paya Lebar Road).

Nine of the confirmed cases (Cases 19, 20, 21, 24, 25, 27, 28, 34 and 40) are linked to Yong Thai Hang (24 Cavan Road), a health product shop off Lavender Street.

Three of the confirmed cases (Cases 30, 36 and 39) are linked to the private business meeting held at the Grand Hyatt Singapore from Jan 20 to 22.

Five of the confirmed cases (Cases 42, 47, 52, 56 and 69) are linked to the Seletar Aerospace Heights construction site.

In total, 23 of the confirmed cases (Cases 48, 49, 51, 53, 54, 57, 58, 60, 61, 62, 63, 66, 67, 68, 70, 71, 73, 74, 78, 80, 81, 84 and 88) are linked to the Grace Assembly of God.

Investigations on these clusters are ongoing. In addition to the clusters, MOH said that its investigations have identified the following links between cases:

Case 44, a 37-year-old Singaporean man who works at Certis Cisco Centre and had served Quarantine Orders on two people from Wuhan, was linked to Cases 13 and 26, a mother-and-daughter pair from Wuhan;

Case 72, a 40-year-old male Chinese national who is a Singapore work pass holder and has no recent travel history to China, is a family member of Case 79, a Malaysian work pass holder, and is also linked to Case 59, a 61-year-old Singaporean man who works at a private hospital here;

Case 75, a 71-year-old Singaporean woman, is a family member of Case 41, a 71-year-old Singaporean man who visited Paya Lebar Methodist Church and a gathering at Braddell Heights Residents’ Committee;

Case 77 is linked to Case 50, who in turn is linked to Case 65 and Case 55, a 30-year-old Singaporean man who works at Pulau Bukom and went to the Catholic Church of Christ the King.

Case 86, a 24-year-old Singapore Institute of Technology student, is linked to Case 82, a 57-year-old Singaporean woman who has both dengue and Covid-19 infections.

Contact tracing is underway for the other nine locally transmitted cases to establish any links to previous cases or travel history to China. — TODAY