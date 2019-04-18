Local media: Gunmen kill 14 passengers after hijacking bus in southwestern Pakistan

Local TV channels said the passenger bus from Karachi to Gawadar had been missing since early today. — AFP file pic

KARACHI, April 18 — Gunmen killed 14 people after hijacking a passenger bus in southwestern Pakistan, local media said today.

Four local TV channels said the passenger bus from Karachi to Gawadar had been missing since early today from the coastal highway linking the two cities.

They said survivors told police the gunmen selectively killed the passengers after going through their identities and abandoned their bodies. It was not yet clear on what identity base the passengers were killed.

The southwestern province of Baluchistan has the presence of both separatist and Islamist militants. Baluch separatist groups target people from other ethnicities, and the Islamists mostly minority Shi’ite. — Reuters